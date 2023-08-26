It's strange to think we will one day be looking back on the days of wood heaters as a quaint relic of the past.
But it's safe to say that wood heaters, in the form of open fireplaces or wood-fired stoves, have had their day, well on their way to being officially retro.
But they may also, in the near future, be actually illegal. The ACT government has now agreed to phase out wood heaters by 2045, giving the territory plenty of lead time to reach this actually quite ambitious target.
We know there are legitimate health concerns around air pollution, both in the home, and in the wider natural environment, and the current ban on the installation of wood heaters in most new suburbs is a step in the right direction.
The ban is also set to spread to Tuggeranong, a town centre that has historically been a flash point for woodfire gripes as smoke haze hangs over the valley each winter.
Preventing the installation of these heaters in new builds is an easy enough proposition.
But the ACT commissioner for sustainability and the environment is now urging the government to set a target date for the replacement of wood heaters in all suburbs, excluding rural areas.
The government has conceded that the ban may well be appropriate, given that it would be in line with the phasing out of gas in Canberra, but that the move would require "further analysis".
Further analysis is right: it would be almost impossible to determine exactly how many houses in Canberra have wood fires in them, and how many of these are ornamental, in regular use, or are relied on to heat the whole home.
And the government has, for the moment, rejected a recommendation from the commissioner to establish a register of wood heaters in the ACT as it would be too expensive.
More to the point, what, exactly, would be the end point of such a register?
If we don't yet have a clear picture of exactly how many homes have wood heaters, how would a ban be policed? If the government is offering to subsidise, if not pay, for the removal of wood heaters in established homes, will it also monitor those houses resisting the ban?
What kinds of penalties will be imposed? Will the situation devolve into neighbours dobbing each other in?
It's easy for some to forget, too, the emotional attachment many have to their wood fires. Small things like this that make many feel their quality of life is being slowly eroded by the removal of small pleasures.
It will be interesting to see how this 20-year process pans out.
