You wouldn't read about Trump and Putin's antics

By The Canberra Times
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
If Tom Clancy had come up with a plot in which a Russian president was accused of killing 10 people to take out a friend turned adversary, while not being able to attend an international conference for fear of being arrested for war crimes, his publishers would have rejected it as incredible.

