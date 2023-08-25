The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nova Peris returning to Canberra for two important journeys

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nova Peris in Canberra in 2002. Picture by Melissa Adams
Nova Peris in Canberra in 2002. Picture by Melissa Adams

Seven years after she ended her political career, Nova Peris is returning to Canberra. For a little while at least.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.