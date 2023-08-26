Cyclists Michael Matthews and Jay Vine are poised to go head to head in competition for the Canberra sport awards after making their mark on the domestic and international stage this year.
The ACT government has launched the nomination process for the 2023 Canberra sport awards, with sporting bodies asked to select their best performers to be considered for the prizes.
Matthews won the male athlete of the year award last year after ending his Tour de France drought, and he continued his good this year by winning a stage in the Giro d'Italia.
Matthews has been the dominant men's cycling figure in Canberra for a decade, but Vine has emerged as a contender for the title after he starred on the Vuelta Espana last year and then won the Australian time trial title this year.
But both have struggled with injuries and illness in the back half of the year, opening the door for several other of the capital's athletes to press their claims for the title.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Kelsey-Lee Barber was the women's athlete of the year after winning her second world title last year, and the javelin star made the final of the world championships in Budapest on Saturday morning.
Aerial ski star Laura Peel won a World Cup event with a triple back somersault earlier this year and finished second on the overall World Cup standings, while ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders women will also push their claims after strong seasons.
The awards are spread across a wide-range of categories, including para athlete of the year, team of the year, rising star, Sport Minister prizes and ACT Sport Hall of Fame nominations.
Juniors Cameron Myers and Oscar Chamberlain emerged as stars of the future this year, making waves on the athletics and cycling scenes. Myers is regarded as one of the most exciting middle-distance runners in the world and set a new international record for the fastest time over a mile for a 16-year-old.
Chamberlain is racing in Europe and won the junior time trial world championships earlier this month.
Sporting organisations and clubs are able to nominate athletes and administrators when the platform is launched on Sunday, with nominations to close on October 9.
