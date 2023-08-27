King faced opponents ranging from the Ku Klux Klan, racist politicians, and even conservative African-Americans. Most falsely accused him of being a communist (the "no" camp attempts to do likewise to "yes" campaigner, Thomas Mayo). Others told King to slow down, that he was needlessly stirring up racism. King responded, in his Letter from Birmingham Jail, that, "For years now I have heard the word 'wait'. However this 'wait' has almost always meant 'never.'" King did not wait for racists to quiet; he confronted them.