The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Daniel Fleming | Martin Luther King 'I have a dream' speech misused by Voice to Parliament campaign

By Daniel Fleming
August 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King jnr stood before the Lincoln Memorial and proclaimed his most famous words: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.