The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Autumn extravaganza: Why we need a festival to celebrate Canberra

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
August 28 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I've just had the immense good fortune of visiting Darwin in the wintertime, during which time I rekindled the friendship I once had with my bare limbs, felt my pace slow and my tension ebb as I wandered around the city centre in 33 degrees enjoying myself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.