The West Belconnen Warriors and Belconnen United Sharks will fight for bragging rights and the chance to draw first blood in the premiership race when they meet in the final round this weekend.
Both teams have secured their spot in the top four, but the make up of the finals match ups remains uncertain.
The Warriors can jump to as high as second place, with the Sharks chasing a top-two finish as well.
Former Raiders and Cowboys star Shaun Fensom has been drifting in and out of the Sharks' line-up this season, but it's unclear if he will be available for finals.
Watch the stream from 3pm on Saturday to watch the match of the round live and free. The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
