Casey home breaks suburb price record with $1.79 million sale at auction

By Jessica Golding
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
The home at 14 Bev Lawson Street sold at auction to a local Gungahlin family. Picture supplied
A five-bedroom house has set a new price record for Casey, selling at auction for $1.79 million - $90,000 above the previous record set in early 2022.

