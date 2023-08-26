For one Queanbeyan side it was ecstasy. For the other, it was a game that couldn't have ended sooner.
On Saturday afternoon the Kangaroos were crowned minor premiers in the final round of the Canberra Raiders Cup, having dominated the first grade competition all season.
But for the Blues, the last game of the season bookended a nightmare year where multiple injuries crippled their 2023 campaign.
It was no clearer how depleted the Blues were than by looking at the side that valiantly fought hard despite a 46-12 shellacking.
The team included an unusual mix of teenagers and older players - including a 40-year-old debutant - highlighting just how tough coach Simon Woolford had it this season.
"Tough is an understatement," the Raiders legend nicknamed "Germ" said.
"I don't think there's been many times this year where we've had 17 players, so it's just been really hard.
"In the last month we've lost three guys to ACLs, which we couldn't afford to do at the start of the year, let alone three at once.
"We've also had some suspensions, and some blokes leave town, so it's been a combination of a number of things."
Despite the forgettable season, Woolford was proud of how the club kept rallying in each round.
"The most important thing is we somehow managed to field a team most weeks," the coach said.
"We had a couple of guys in this game that haven't trained with us but put their hand up, and a couple of 18-year-olds who probably aren't ready for first grade, too. So that's all you can ask.
"I would be lying if I said I wasn't happy to see this season is over."
While the Blues will lick their wounds and regroup for next year, the Kangaroos are charging towards claiming a historic double as minor premiers and premiership winners.
Scoring eight tries to two at Freebody Oval, the Kangaroos were able to flex their muscles, even while resting some players.
It was still an important tune-up before they look to book their place in the September 17 grand final at Seiffert Oval.
But the team are trying not to get ahead of themselves with the wind in their sails.
"I know we've lost games this year and if we play poorly in any of these finals games, we will lose," pivotal halfback Sam Williams said.
"There's a lot of quality out there and we need to play our best and go to another level if we're to win this competition."
The Kangaroos were presented with the minor premiership after the match in Queanbeyan and they also shared a tribute to Sia Soliola.
The former Raiders front-rower has been playing for the Kangaroos this season, but is set to depart Canberra for Newcastle at the end of the school year.
His sick father-in-law and the opportunity to be closer to family was the main reason why he, his wife Gemmah and kids made the decision to move the family from the capital to Newcastle.
Round 18 results: Queanbeyan Kangaroos 46 bt Queanbeyan Blues 12; Tuggeranong Bushrangers 40 bt Woden Valley Rams 38; West Belconnen Warriors 26 bt Belconnen United Sharks 18; Yass Magpies 38 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 30.
