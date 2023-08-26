Charlie Brigstocke had never played a game of rugby a year ago. Today she's a Uni-Norths legend whose grand final heroics will live on in the club's history.
The 20-year-old scored a hat-trick in Saturday's Premier XVs decider, but it was the third that truly mattered.
Trailing 26-25 as the final siren sounded, the Owls risked it all. Instead of taking a penalty shot at goal, they took a tap and spun it wide.
Brigstocke was on the receiving end of the final pass, but she had plenty of work to do.
As she dove for the corner, even she wasn't sure if she'd scored.
The referee gave it the all-clear and the Owls claimed a stunning 30-26 victory.
"I can't believe we won," Brigstocke said.
"It was really scary at the end. We were so close and then we got it, which was great.
"I thought I had run out, but I didn't, so it was great."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Uni-Norths led 17-7 after 28 minutes courtesy of Brigstocke's first two tries, however they switched off before the break.
Two ViQueens tries in three minutes saw the defending champions head to half-time leading 19-17.
The Owls dominated the second half, however they were unable to crack the Tuggeranong defensive line. A penalty goal put them up by one, but they were soon trailing after a Grace Tai try.
Down six, Margaret McConnachie cut the gap to one, however the conversion was waved away and the Owls needed a miracle late in the piece.
Brigstocke stepped up and delivered the match-winning moment.
Remarkably, the uni student is in her first season of rugby after finding touch footy too sedate.
Since making the switch to tackle football at the start of the year, Brigstocke hasn't looked back.
"I'm just playing socially and it's been really fun," she said.
"I'll play seriously if the opportunity arises."
Uni-Norths 30 bt ViQueens 26
