Genevieve Gregson has taken the next step in her bid to contest the marathon at the Paris Olympics with victory in the Australian Cross Country Championships at Stromlo.
The three-time Olympian has made a remarkable comeback from an Achilles rupture in Tokyo two years ago.
Since then, Gregson has had multiple Achilles operations and had a baby, before returning to athletics and stepping off the track and on to the road.
The 34-year-old made a stunning marathon debut on the Gold Coast in July, running the second fastest debut in Australian history.
Just a fortnight ago, she claimed the Australian half-marathon title and added another gold medal in Saturday's cross country championships.
Gregson edged Canberra's Leanne Pompeani, with Holly Campbell finishing third. Pompeani's training partner Zoe Buckman finished eighth as she continues her comeback from a series of debilitating injuries.
The men's race was also dominated by a marathon runner, with Jack Rayner claiming the title ahead of Andy Buchanan and Edward Marks.
Rayner was forced to withdraw from the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, however he has taken his running to the next level in the past two years.
A top-10 finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has the 27-year-old confident of building into the Paris Games next August.
