The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gen Gregson claims Australian Cross Country Championships

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 26 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gen Gregson has made a remarkable return to running in the past year. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
Gen Gregson has made a remarkable return to running in the past year. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

Genevieve Gregson has taken the next step in her bid to contest the marathon at the Paris Olympics with victory in the Australian Cross Country Championships at Stromlo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.