The ACT government is to legislate to increase the amount of recycling done by people and businesses.
It says it will publish a "blueprint" to "foster innovative sustainable businesses".
It said it was planning (as yet unspecified) new law as a "key action" for its "Circular Economy Strategy".
It is not putting any figures on the cost of any measures or saying whether there will be incentives for those who recycle more and/or penalties for those who do not comply.
But it does plan to make land available for businesses which want to find ways to recycle their waste.
The government would "identify land for a circular economy innovation precinct in the ACT," its "Draft ACT Circular Economy Strategy 2022-25" stated.
The intention is that the precinct "brings together both small and large companies and non-profit organisations and provides a physical presence for innovation ecosystem focused on the circular economy".
The ACT government is not specifying where this recycling centre might be or where it would fit into industrial or residential zoning.
We're aiming to make systemic changes.- Minister Chris Steel
Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said that the plan would involve "unlocking diverse types of land so we've got the space for businesses who might need to undertake processing of materials that support resource recovery or to help design waste out of our systems in the first place".
The government cites approvingly:
Minister Steel said: "We're aiming to make systemic changes to supply chains, education, and fundamentally make jobs and businesses that are more innovative, sustainable, equitable, fair and profitable."
