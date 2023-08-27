Belconnen United women's coach Scott Conlon is confident the lights have not been turned off on his team's quest for the NPL title.
The side's top-of-the-table clash with Canberra Olympic on Wednesday night was abandoned after 80 minutes when the lights switched off. It's understood an issue with the booking saw the lights at Woden athletics track automatically turn off at 8.30pm.
Remarkably, it is the second time this has happened this season, after an apparent power failure in Gungahlin's men's clash with Monaro.
Olympic led 1-0 when the game was halted, however, the slate will be wiped clean and a fresh 90 minutes will be played on Tuesday night.
While the idea of handing the three points to Olympic was floated, Belconnen quickly shot it down.
United's shock 2-1 loss to the Canberra United Academy and Olympic's win over West Canberra Wanderers on Sunday has seen the side leapfrog Belconnen on the ladder, with one point separating the teams.
Each side has just two matches left in the season, with Olympic to play Tuggeranong and Belconnen to face ANU on Thursday night.
"If there wasn't so much riding on it, then you probably say, 'What's the point of coming out for another 90 minutes'," Conlon said.
"With the stakes so high, for most clubs [the league title is] the main trophy so we weren't going to give them the points that easily. On Wednesday night, Olympic wanted to beat us to jump us. Now because of our loss, we want to win to jump them. A week in football is a mad thing sometimes."
Men's NPL: Canberra Croatia 5 bt Gungahlin United 2; O'Connor Knights 6 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0; Canberra Olympic 1 drew with Monaro Panthers 1.
Women's NPL: Canberra Olympic 1 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0; Canberra Croatia 1 drew with ANU 1; Gungahlin United 7 bt Tuggeranong United 2; Canberra United Academy 2 bt Belconnen United 1.
