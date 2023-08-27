The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queanbeyan to play Ainslie in AFL Canberra preliminary finals

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan's Maya Suzuki passes to a teammate during Sunday's semi-final. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Queanbeyan's Maya Suzuki passes to a teammate during Sunday's semi-final. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Queanbeyan coach Adrian Pavese had every reason to be confident on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.