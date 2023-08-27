Queanbeyan coach Adrian Pavese had every reason to be confident on Sunday.
The Tigers women's team had beaten Eastlake by 58 points a fortnight ago and entered this week's minor semi-final as favourites.
Pavese, however, had been on edge all week, waiting for a fired-up Demons side chasing redemption.
In the end, the coach need not worry as Queanbeyan took care of business to claim a 6.10 (46) to 2.8 (20) victory over Eastlake.
"It was always going to be a danger game," Pavese said.
"We did so well against them last round and I've seen in the past the roles are reversed in the final, so to get over the line I was really pleased."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Sunday's win sets up a grand final rematch with Ainslie after the Tricolours fell to Belconnen 4.8 (32) to 4.7 (31) in Saturday's major semi-final.
The teams will face off in the men's and women's preliminary finals, with Queanbeyan's men's side defeating Eastlake 21.7 (133) to 9.6 (60) on Sunday.
Belconnen also got the better of the Ainslie men, prevailing 10.11 (71) to 4.8 (32).
The Tigers stunned Ainslie in last year's women's decider, toppling the previously undefeated side 40-35.
Pavese, however, said this year was a different situation.
"It's a totally different group," he said.
"We've only got eight players from last year's premiership side so the grand final win doesn't give us anything. We had such a big turnover and it's pleasing we're still able to contend. Nothing about what happened last year matters now, we have to roll our sleeves up and work hard."
Men: Major semi: Belconnen 10.11 (71) bt Ainslie 4.8 (32). Minor semi: Queanbeyan 21.7 (133) bt Eastlake 9.6 (60).
Women: Major semi: Belconnen 4.8 (32) bt Ainslie 4.7 (31). Minor semi: Queanbeyan 6.10 (46) bt Eastlake 2.8 (20).
