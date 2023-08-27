The Canberra Times
Australian Public Service Commission criticised for rejecting CPSU disability leave claim

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
August 28 2023 - 5:29am
Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The government's chief negotiator has defended a decision not to introduce disability leave for federal public servants after only consulting seven respondents for feedback.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

