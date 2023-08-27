Defence has begun an audit of its estate and infrastructure, which extends over 2.8 million hectares, to assess whether the holdings suit Australia's needs.
The Defence Strategic Review, released in April, recommended the audit be completed no later than by the end of 2023.
The Defence estate is the Commonwealth's largest land holding, and includes 70 major bases, over 72 training ranges and more than 30,000 built structures.
Its holdings also extend to high-density urban areas in Australia's eastern states, including Victoria Barracks in Melbourne and Brisbane, and RAAF Base Williams in Melbourne.
The department is projected to invest at least $12.2 billion over the forward estimates into its estate.
The audit will consider whether the government should consolidate, divest or dispose of assets that no longer contribute to Australian Defence Force capability and force posture requirements.
It will also recommend ways to accelerate the planning and delivery of infrastructure.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite directed Defence to begin the audit and appointed Jan Mason and Jim Miller as independent leads.
They have already begun their audit and will report back to the government by the end of the year.
"The leads were set an ambitious but necessary task and timeline by the Defence Strategic Review, but I am confident they can deliver this important piece of work," Mr Marles said.
READ MORE DEFENCE NEWS:
"Now is the time to ensure the Defence estate meets Australia's future security needs and allows effective, long-term management and sustainment, in line with the recommendations of the Defence Strategic Review."
Mr Thistlethwaite said "maintaining such a large and diverse estate requires investment decisions based on where they will make the greatest contribution".
"The audit will assist in accelerating the planning and delivery of infrastructure, including greater use of innovative methods for investment."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.