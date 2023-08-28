To combat misinformation, the first step for an organisation is to build trust. It must be considered a credible authority in its domain. If a brand is considered transparent and trustworthy when it comes to the management of confidential or sensitive information, this perception acts as a bulwark against disinformation. Businesses must consider developing internal protocols and, where possible, teaming up with governments to refine disinformation policies. Some organisations find it advantageous to have resources completely focused on stopping the spread of disinformation, such as Facebook's Information Warfare team.