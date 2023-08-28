In the 18th century, Jonathan Swift wrote: "Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it."
The observation is as poignant today as it was then. Since the initial discovery and development of communication tools, humans have been disseminating information, news, and ideologies. In the 21st century, information has fast become accessible to the global population. Today's communication tools are widely available, enabling quicker learning and a higher capacity for innovation.
The speed and ease with which information is transmitted, however, presents a challenge to enterprises today. There is an evil side, which manifests and thrives in inaccurate information, de-contextualisation, a lack of rigour, and the deliberate or unintentional spread of misconceptions.
The rise of misinformation and fake news has become increasingly rampant following the advent of the internet, and, more recently, the growth of artificial intelligence (AI).
It is not the technology that is to blame, but rather the people who create the disinformation. Armed with access to digital infrastructure and unmatched reach, people can craft persuasive messages to resonate.
A short while ago, an AI-generated deepfake video depicted an explosion at the Pentagon, leading to a dip in the stock market. This is a frightening example of how technology can be exploited to shift public opinion and engender real-world outcomes.
However, it is not the technology that is to blame, but rather the people who create the disinformation. Armed with access to digital infrastructure and unmatched reach, people can craft persuasive messages to resonate with pre-existing opinions.
Too often, personal views are repeated, reverberated, and reinforced in an echo chamber of news and media, and Big Tech's algorithms limit peoples' access to anything that challenges these views. Echo chambers breed extremism, cultural and social divisions, and polarised opinions. The effects of these opinions can be dangerous and can cause people to believe something that may not be entirely true.
READ MORE:
In an era where the digital paradigm is ubiquitous, disinformation and misinformation are some of the most serious risks that jeopardise the success of organisations. However, organisations that actively engage with their clients and the public are better positioned to have greater credibility when attempting to dismiss rumours and fake news.
Earlier this year, the Australian government decided to give new legislative powers to the media regulator to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation on platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Under a draft bill, Australia's media watchdog would have the power to fine multinational tech companies if they don't retract false information.
Disinformation can have dire impacts on consumers' purchasing decisions, creeping up in the form of hidden costs for businesses. A recent study found 85 per cent of consumers said they would not purchase from a business associated with misinformation.
To combat misinformation, the first step for an organisation is to build trust. It must be considered a credible authority in its domain. If a brand is considered transparent and trustworthy when it comes to the management of confidential or sensitive information, this perception acts as a bulwark against disinformation. Businesses must consider developing internal protocols and, where possible, teaming up with governments to refine disinformation policies. Some organisations find it advantageous to have resources completely focused on stopping the spread of disinformation, such as Facebook's Information Warfare team.
Organisations are popular targets for disinformation campaigns. But with the proper protocols and response plans in place, being transparent and data-driven, and putting genuine effort into building trust, businesses can remain vigilant to the threat, saving their bottom lines and reputations from the devastating effects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.