Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh is set to contest his three-match ban for a shoulder charge at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night in a bid to be available for Sunday's pivotal Cronulla clash.
Horsburgh was cited on Sunday by the match review committee for a shoulder charge on Brisbane's Corey Jensen in the 79th minute of their 29-18 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening.
Being his third and subsequent offence, the grade one charge came with a three-game suspension with an early plea, but the club are going to take their chances of overturning the ban at the judiciary.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
If they lose the appeal, Horsburgh would be wiped for four games, which would not see him play until the grand final, should the Raiders make it there without him.
Canberra could use Horsburgh as they nervously await results of scans to halfback Jamal Fogarty's eye socket and prop Josh Papali'i's left bicep.
Fogarty's face was swollen after the Broncos game, but had improved on Monday, and there are slim hopes Papali'i's setback isn't too severe with players sometimes able to play through the injury if minor.
The club has enlisted the help of lawyer Nick Ghabar to defend Horsburgh at the judiciary, where they will argue that 'Big Red' attempted to wrap his arms around Jensen in a legal tackle.
Referee Adam Gee was near the incident and did not award a penalty or put Horsburgh on report during the game.
Raiders duo Jordan Rapana (tripping) and Zac Woolford (crusher tackle) will both be free to take on the Sharks after accepting their early pleas of $3000 fines each.
For Rapana, after being fined $3000 in the last three rounds, he's now totalled $9000 in fines for just one month.
This Sunday the Raiders play the Sharks in the Shire, which was going to also see a highly-anticipated rematch between Horsburgh and Cronulla prop Royce Hunt after their heated encounter earlier this year.
Whether Horsburgh plays or not, the Raiders will need to beat the Sharks to guarantee their spot in the top-eight, which will likely see them finish sixth and get a home final against Cronulla.
If the Raiders are defeated by Cronulla they will rely on the Panthers beating the Cowboys to secure eighth position on the ladder, behind either the Rabbitohs or Roosters.
