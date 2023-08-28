Adapted from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this musical tells the comic story of King Arthur and his trusty servant, Patsy, and their quest for the Holy Grail.
Along the way, they encounter a slew of characters, including the Knights Who Say Ni, the Black Knight, and the seductive Lady of the Lake.
The musical numbers include Always Look on the Bright Side of Life and The Song That Goes Like This.
Free-Rain's production is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, various dates and times from September 12-24, 2023. Recommended for ages 13-plus.
See: theq.net.au.
Subtitled Pride in Prejudice, this year's satirical revue, created and written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, stars Biggins, Forsythe, Many Bishop, David Whitney and Andrew Worboys.
No jokes were written by ChatGPT and no sketches outsourced to PWC. Disclaimer: Reputations may be questioned, political careers damaged and some sacred cows slaughtered.
Due to public demand, full-frontal nudity will not be included. Any similarity to public figures living or dead is entirely intentional. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times from October 24 to November 5, 2023.
Bringing together magicians from around the globe, this theatrical epic combines breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting-edge technology.
By using your personal smart device, you'll have the opportunity to actively take part in the performance.
Joining forces with the i-Gen magician Lennox (Ash Hodgkinson aka Ash Magic) and the all-knowing Game Master DIGI, you'll embark on a thrilling quest to reveal the secrets of the four masters of illusion and strive to gain access to the prestigious Inner Realm and unlock the secrets of all magic. It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times from November 22-26, 2023.
