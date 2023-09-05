The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police Wall to Wall Ride to remember fallen officers who died on duty

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Commissioner Gary Worboys with Dianne Proctor and baby Dexter holding the NSW Police baton containing the name of Probationary Constable Timothy Proctor. The baton will be delivered by the Wall to Wall riders to the National Police Memorial. Picture from NSW Police
Acting Commissioner Gary Worboys with Dianne Proctor and baby Dexter holding the NSW Police baton containing the name of Probationary Constable Timothy Proctor. The baton will be delivered by the Wall to Wall riders to the National Police Memorial. Picture from NSW Police

When 2000 or so motorbike riders glide into Canberra on Saturday, September 16, Dianne Proctor will be among them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.