Footage of a damaged, three-wheeled car leading a high-speed police chase through Canberra and being driven at an officer has been played in court.
"He almost hit me," a senior constable who narrowly escaped the speeding vehicle by jumping over a road barrier said on recorded body-worn camera footage.
"He's on three wheels. He's controlling his car well," another officer said in dash cam footage also played for the ACT Supreme Court.
Kevin Thomas Clarke, 43, committed the offences in May 2022, only a week-and-a-half after being granted bail for unrelated drug and weapon charges.
Clarke has admitted to a string of charges, including driving a motor vehicle at police, aggravated dangerous driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, and driving while disqualified.
The approximately 14-minute high-speed chase began in the early hours of the morning in Belconnen and led pursuing officers through Civic streets.
The front-left wheel of Clarke's Volkwagen Jetta "completely just went off" not long after it hit a tyre-deflation device deployed by police at the intersection of Barry Drive and Marcus Clarke Street.
"Pieces of metal sheared away from the damaged Jetta and struck the pursuing police vehicle," agreed facts state.
The chase eventually ended on foot in Kambah after Clarke "drove recklessly" through a number of suburban streets.
Prosecutor Claire Daly agreed that Clarke had not intentionally driven at the officer on Parkes Way, despite the "considerable speed" of the offending act.
The senior constable is seen on video laying out another tyre-deflation device for an incoming Clarke, who swerves at 120kmh to avoid it, forcing the officer to take "immediate evasive action".
Justice Louise Taylor said she held concerns Clarke was not currently employed.
"Idle hands are the devil's workshop," defence barrister Travis Jackson said.
Mr Jackson said his client, who the court heard was engaging with rehabilitation for the first time, had access to disposable income "now that he's not taking drugs".
Clarke told officers he had used a "bugger all" quantity of methamphetamine on the offending night in question after he returned a positive drug test result.
The barrister also described Clarke as being "polite and engaged" with corrective services since his arrest and as having good rehabilitation prospects.
Giving evidence, the offender admitted to previously lying about having his drink spiked after returning a positive blood sample for methamphetamine in May.
"I relapsed ... I was just embarrassed," he said.
The almost eight months Clarke spent in custody for the offences, before being released on bail in January, are likely to play a key role in his ultimate sentence.
Justice Taylor is set to hand down her decision next month.
