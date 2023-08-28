The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Kevin Clarke awaits ACT Supreme Court sentence for driving at police charge

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Clarke leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Kevin Clarke leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione

Footage of a damaged, three-wheeled car leading a high-speed police chase through Canberra and being driven at an officer has been played in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.