Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh has cast doubt on the effectiveness of millions paid by the previous federal government on consultants to evaluate its policies and programs.
Dr Leigh is due to tell the National Press Club on Tuesday that there is "not much incentive" for external consultants to produce evaluations showing programs are not working because it "may make it harder for them to win the next contract".
The Coalition government spent $52 million on 224 evaluations in 2021-22, according to the assistant minister, adding that "this is likely to significantly underestimate the total volume of external evaluations commissioned from consultants".
The federal government has embarked on a drive to boost the ability of the public service to evaluate policy proposals and interventions amid concerns that many have been undertaken without sufficient evidence about their effectiveness of value for money.
As part of this, the budget included $10 million to establish and operate the Australian Centre of Evaluation, which will work across the government to improve in-house evaluation capabilities, including the capacity to undertake randomised trials.
International experience shows that as few as one in 10 policies evaluated by randomised trials were found to be effective, Dr Leigh is expected to say.
"The fact that failure is more common than success does not suggest that program designers are foolish or careless, but that they're grappling with problems that are really, really difficult," he is due to say.
According to the Fenner MP, subjecting policy proposals to evaluation by randomised trials help governments arrive at solutions that work.
The British government, he will say, saved almost $2 billion a year when it scrapped plans to install social workers in each school after a two-year randomised trial found it had "no significant positive impact".
"In the face of hard problems, we must bring more than a crash-or-crash-through mentality," Dr Leigh will say.
"We need to show up with a willingness to rigorously evaluate those solutions. We need to bring enough modesty to the task to acknowledge that answers which sound right may not always work in the real world."
The Fenner MP is expected to say there is a need to build the ability of government departments and agencies to undertake their own evaluations rather than relying on external consultants.
There "isn't much incentive" for consultants to produce high-quality assessments because of the likelihood they would show many programs were not working "which may make it harder for them to win the next contract".
The best evaluations are also built into programs from the outset, which also militates against using external consultants, the MP will say.
"If you care about opportunity, you should share our mission to ... improve the quality of evaluation," Dr Leigh is due to say.
"When government fails, the most affluent have private options. Disadvantaged Australians don't need ideology, they need practical solutions that improve their lives."
