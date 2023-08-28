Canberrans were the nation's most enthusiastic shoppers in July, with turnover at the territory's stores growing at double the national average.
But the pace of consumer spending is continuing to decline across the country as soaring housing and living costs eat into family budgets, pushing annual sales growth down to 2.1 per cent - its weakest reading in almost two years.
The result is likely to reassure the central bank that its monetary policy is tight enough to dampen demand, increasing the chances that interest rates stay on hold for a third consecutive month when the Reserve Bank of Australia board meets on September 5.
The FIFA Women's World Cup and the school holidays helped drive a 1.3 per cent increase in spending at cafes, restaurants and on takeaway food, according to Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics. But other food spending was flat.
There was a stronger increase in turnover at department stores (3.6 per cent) and on clothing and footwear (2 per cent), but sales of household goods barely increased and Mr Dorber said the overall picture was of subdued spending.
Overall turnover for July grew by a modest 0.5 per cent, and followed a sharper 0.8 per cent fall in June.
"The rise in July is a partial reversal of last month's sharp decline in turnover. This was after weaker-than-usual end of financial year sales," Mr Dorber said. "While there was a rise in July, underlying growth in retail turnover remained subdued."
Markets expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold for an extended period and several economists expect the next rates move will be a cut, although likely not until early next year.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.