The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ABS retail sales figures show weak growth, could help keep rates low

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans were the nation's most enthusiastic shoppers in July, with turnover at the territory's stores growing at double the national average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.