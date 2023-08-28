The Canberra Times
Newly built 'sustainable' and 'accessible' ACT Housing homes in Calwell

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
August 28 2023
Minister for Housing and Suburban Development Yvette Berry opens 30 new public housing homes in Calwell. Picture by Karleen Minney
In the coming weeks, 30 families needing homes will move into new seven-star-rated energy efficient and accessible homes in Calwell.

