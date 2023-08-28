The Canberra Times
Canberra torch relay marks 100 years of Legacy Australia

By Megan Doherty
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 6:00pm
Torch bearers in Canberra - from a 103-year-old navy veteran to a widow and her young children - have helped to commemorate a century of Legacy Australia.

