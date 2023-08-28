Torch bearers in Canberra - from a 103-year-old navy veteran to a widow and her young children - have helped to commemorate a century of Legacy Australia.
Fifty-four torch bearers carried the flame almost 20km from the Australian War Memorial to Government House, marking 100 years of Legacy caring for the families of fallen, sick or injured Defence personnel.
The relay began on April 23 from the battlefields of France in Pozieres and will finish on October 13 in Melbourne, where Legacy was formed in 1923, honouring a promise made by a soldier to his dying mate in the trenches of World War One: "I'll look after the missus and the kids".
A century after its formation, Legacy still looks after more than 40,000 widows and their families across Australia.
Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda cut the ribbon on the start of the relay at the war memorial while, hours later, Canberra widow Maureen Barrett, the final torch bearer, lit the cauldron in the grounds of Government House.
Navy veteran Merle Hare, 103, earned a big cheer as she took off from Legacy House in Deakin for her leg of the relay, pushed in a wheelchair. She has been supported by Legacy for the last 26 years, since the death of her ex-army husband Bob.
Other torchbearers included Legatee Kate Munari, the only female navy helicopter pilot to fly in Afghanistan, Olympic gold medalist and former senator Nova Peris and Legacy beneficiary Kate MacInnes, who had the honour of being the first torchbearer.
Legacy Australia chair Eric Easterbrook told a ceremony to launch the relay in Canberra that the charity's work was far from done, with generations of Defence families to be cared for, whether that was help with paying a heating bill or linking up children who had lost a father or mother.
"If Australia did not send another person into harm's way, there would still be a requirement for Legacy until the year 2086," he said.
Mrs Barrett lost her husband Mick, an army veteran, to a rare autoimmune disease in 2018, when their daughters were only four and two.
She credited Legacy Canberra for having her husband's death determined as service-related, but for also providing ongoing support to her and their daughters.
"There have been so many moments, so many firsts that Mick hasn't been here for, but in his absence we have been blessed to have so many wonderful people to have supported us in so many ways, including the team at Canberra Legacy," she said.
"Canberra Legacy has played such a large part in ensuring we are thriving, not just surviving, after Mick's death.
"The advocacy work in having Mick's death recognised being service-related is only part of the equation. Others include the social connectedness and opportunities for Alexis and Anneliese to spend time with other kids with the same lived experience, knowing they aren't alone in having the experience of the death of a parent.
"Knowing I can call into Legacy House at Deakin at any point in time for a cup of tea."
The relay coincided with the start of Legacy Week, when the iconic badges will be sold to continue the support the families of veterans.
The Governor-General urged the community to support Legacy, "because it says so much about who we are as Australians".
"Legacy is that knock on the door that says, 'We care and we look after you'," Mr Hurley said.
Legacy Canberra president Chris Appleton said he was thrilled with how the day went.
"Talking to the torchbearers, it's been a big day for them, some emotionally, others physically but they've all experienced a very memorable day and that's something really special," he said.
