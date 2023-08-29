"So much of what I do is unconscious really," writes Chris. "I got caught up in the study-work-develop a family-buy property-sell property-engage in the daily grind cycle and somehow ignored or forgot the big picture, off in the future stuff, because I was so preoccupied with the ins and outs of ordinary daily life. The big picture catches up with us when major events move us to reconsider what we're doing. Climate change is an example. Ageing is another factor. It's really only in the last 10 years or so (since 'retirement') that I have had time to think about the not so distant future, especially through the lens of my three grandchildren's future. I need to spend more time smelling the roses."