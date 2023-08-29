This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Necessity really is the mother of invention. Reports have emerged on the platform formerly known as Twitter of an attack by Ukrainian cardboard drones on a Russian airbase near Kursk, which reportedly took out four expensive and highly sophisticated Su-30s, one MiG-29, one radar and two anti-aircraft systems.
Various accounts say the attack involved a wave of 16 drones, three of which were shot down, with most hitting their targets.
The damage bill is estimated to run well over $100 million. The cost to stage the attack: about $11,000. That's a lot of bang for your buck.
The disposable PPDS drones are manufactured by a Melbourne company called SPYPAQ Systems, flat-packed and sent to Ukraine. They look like beer cartons with wings and a tailplane, have a range of about 120km and are almost invisible to radar, making them very hard to intercept. Their navigation system allows them to operate without GPS so they are not vulnerable to electronic countermeasures. Initially designed for reconnaissance and resupply, if the reports are true, the Ukrainians have discovered they can carry a 5kg explosive warhead as well.
The use of drones in the Ukraine war is nothing new. Consumer drones normally used for aerial photography have been adapted to drop grenades on enemy positions and vehicles. Remotely controlled speed boats packed with explosives have taken out Russian warships. Ukraine is testing an underwater drone and Kyiv is making itself heard in the heart of Moscow with its long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.
The use of Australian-made cardboard drones came to light in March this year. In June, pro-Putin military bloggers claimed one had been shot down over Russian territory. And early Monday our time, the Ukrainian-Front account shared a report from a Russian blogger about the raid on the Kursk airfield.
But verification is unlikely. Russia would be loath to admit its might was vulnerable to what are essentially paper planes. And Ukraine rarely comments on attacks inside Russia, especially if they're done with weapons supplied by Western allies.
What we do know is the cardboard drone, developed in partnership with the Australian Defence Force, is relatively inexpensive and easy to assemble - the knife, wrench to attach the propellor, glue and some rubber bands are supplied with the kit. It's reportedly flat-packed to the size of a couple of large pizza boxes, so shipping large quantities of them is logistically easy.
For centuries war has been fought with iron and steel. The notion that it could now also be fought with cardboard - this everyday product to which we give no thought as we place it in the recycling bin - is a little mind-bending.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Does it concern you that Australian-supplied drones might be used against targets on Russian soil? Does it surprise you that a cardboard pilotless aircraft could be lethal? Will humans eventually not fight in wars, leaving the hard stuff to machines? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Anthony Albanese has sought to debunk the entire official case and "the noise" against the Indigenous Voice, stating the "only difference" in the two sides is the "yes" side does not think it should be able to be abolished with the stroke of a pen.
- The building lobby says an audit of the defence force estate is an important step towards unlocking land for housing. Former Defence Housing Australia managing director Jan Mason and Infrastructure Victoria chairman Jim Miller are leading the audit that aims to ensure Australian bases and infrastructure are up to scratch.
- Australia is expected to get more hydrogen service stations after the country's largest petrol retailer teamed with a US firm specialising in the alternative fuel. Ampol announced its partnership with OneH2 on Monday, revealing the companies would work together to speed up the use of hydrogen in the Australian market and help to cut emissions from heavy transport.
THEY SAID IT: "Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things." - Isaac Newton
YOU SAID IT: History tells us trying to predict the future can be a mug's game.
John from Newcastle writes: "There are known knowns that are treated as unknowns in the Intergenerational Report - if we reduce the tax base then we won't be able to afford services we expect from government. If we treat houses as investments, we get unaffordable housing. If we continue to ignore the science of climate warming that has been well documented for at least the last 50 years, then we have the possible world calamity that we are seeing evidence of now."
"So much of what I do is unconscious really," writes Chris. "I got caught up in the study-work-develop a family-buy property-sell property-engage in the daily grind cycle and somehow ignored or forgot the big picture, off in the future stuff, because I was so preoccupied with the ins and outs of ordinary daily life. The big picture catches up with us when major events move us to reconsider what we're doing. Climate change is an example. Ageing is another factor. It's really only in the last 10 years or so (since 'retirement') that I have had time to think about the not so distant future, especially through the lens of my three grandchildren's future. I need to spend more time smelling the roses."
Jennifer shares her prediction: "I hate to say it, but sadly I expect that there will continue to be the rich and powerful exploiting and abusing the most vulnerable. I see little effort to stop it and it seems to be expanding across the world, with inequality just getting worse. I hope I am wrong."
"After 60 years of marriage (two husbands) I know for sure I'm still cooking and cleaning for others, still budgeting, still welcoming each day, still planning each day, still getting enjoyment from each day and NOT worrying about tomorrow," writes Cherree.
Tom takes issue: "Canberra become cool! Ha! You're on fire this morning, John. Not in the past 40 years or the next 40 will that be a reality."
Old Donald writes: "John, your mention of the egregious Bumsfeld [sic] reminded me of the Ogden Nash poem 'In Far Tibet there live a llama... In fact this ignorant have not don't even know what he don't got.' The pragmatic poets amongst us (Frost, Hardy etc) a hundred years or so back knew what we were capable of but I doubt they imagined we'd get here so fast."
"Good advice there," writes Sue. "Given that amongst the known knowns is the ageing population and the smaller tax base, isn't that an even greater reason to start taxing the wealthy more? It is certainly an argument for radical tax reform."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.