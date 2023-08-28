The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
In Depth

More Indian grocers, new BAPS Hindu temple in Taylor highlight ACT's Indian boom

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney has the beach, Melbourne has the coffee, but Canberra has less traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.