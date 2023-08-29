The Canberra Times
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick to scout Erindale College rugby league stars at NSW Schoolgirls Cup

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 30 2023 - 5:00am
Erindale College are into the NSW Schoolgirls Cup final and the Raiders will be watching. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz
Erindale College are into the NSW Schoolgirls Cup final and the Raiders will be watching. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz

Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick will be scouting for the next generation of NRLW talent at the NSW Schoolgirls Cup final on Wednesday.

