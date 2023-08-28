Times Past: August 29, 1928

The proceedings were punctual and when the other central figure, Aristride Braind, rose to deliver his speech, the photographers all clamoured to stand on chairs to get a picture to the disdain of the journalists in attendance. In case of this rare occasion, "movie cameras" were recording the speeches which meant there were floodlights to better light the speakers for the film. This led to a few dignitaries mopping their brows under the heat of the lights.