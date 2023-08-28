Times Past: August 29, 1928

On this day in 1928, The Canberra Times reported on the Kellogg-Briand or "Paris Peace Pact" that was signed by 15 countries, including Australia.
While the pact made a minimal difference to the events that led to World War II, there are parts of the pact still in effect today. It also earned Frank Kellogg a Nobel Prize..
It was a short but impressive ceremony held in the Clock Room of the French Foreign Office.
The scene was almost picturesque, and was heightened by the striking colours of the ushers, in the 18th century costumes of blue coats, with silver epaulettes, satin breeches and white stockings. Crowds had gathered early, and the throng was soon so dense the running of the trams was suspended.
Mr Kellogg and his wife were met with a glowing reception: the former bowing for four minutes in acknowledgement of the people's plaudits.
The proceedings were punctual and when the other central figure, Aristride Braind, rose to deliver his speech, the photographers all clamoured to stand on chairs to get a picture to the disdain of the journalists in attendance. In case of this rare occasion, "movie cameras" were recording the speeches which meant there were floodlights to better light the speakers for the film. This led to a few dignitaries mopping their brows under the heat of the lights.
The ceremony as a whole went for eight minutes and millions of people listening throughout Europe were shocked to hear the ceremony was over when the announcer said "the ceremony is now over".
There were continuous cheers from the gathered crowd from when the dignitaries rose to sign the document to the last pen stroke.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.