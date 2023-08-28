The Canberra Times
'The only difference,' Anthony Albanese declares the one Voice element truly in debate

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
August 28 2023
Anthony Albanese has sought to debunk the entire official case and "the noise" against the Indigenous Voice, stating the "only difference" in the two sides is the "yes" side does not think it should be able to be abolished with the stroke of a pen.

