Anthony Albanese has sought to debunk the entire official case and "the noise" against the Indigenous Voice, stating the "only difference" in the two sides is the "yes" side does not think it should be able to be abolished with the stroke of a pen.
The Prime Minister's pushback to the Opposition Leader and the "no" campaign comes as Peter Dutton claims voters are about to be bombarded with ads from the "yes" side which he said would lead people to be "bullied" into to voting "yes."
After weeks of speculation, the date of the first Australian referendum since 1999 is expected to be set down on Wednesday by Mr Albanese in Adelaide as October 14 with both sides on the hunt for a double majority result: a majority of votes in a majority of states.
Mr Albanese, in the midst of Voice campaigning and a federal cabinet meeting in Perth, said the Voice proposal has bipartisan support. The difference is how to do it.
"To me, you have the campaign for 'no' undermined by the fact that Peter Dutton says that he supports constitutional recognition," he told reporters in Perth.
"Tick. Tick. He says that he supports legislating a Voice. That's a Liberal Party policy. Well, so do we.
"The only difference is that we don't think it should be able to be abolished with the stroke of a pen."
READ MORE
Earlier, the Opposition Leader continued with claims that there is not enough detail about the Voice proposition and that is why he believed a great group of undecided voters are inclined to vote "no" at the moment.
"I think there's going to be a tight vote across the country," Mr Dutton said.
Mr Albanese said the composition and procedures of a Voice to Parliament, should it be voted in, are "very clearly" up to Parliament.
"We agree on that. So in spite of all the noise here, there is not a big gap between the positions," he said.
"What there's a gap between is what some in the 'no' campaign say this is about."
Mr Dutton, who is on the record as supporting constitutional recognition as are other Liberal leaders such as John Howard, went on the attack over how well-funded the "yes" side is.
He said the "yes" campaign, which has received donations from corporations and individuals, has $100 million to spend.
"That is a very significant amount of money, without precedent in our country's history, that that amount of money would be spent over that short period," the Liberal leader told reporters in Brisbane.
"So, people will be bombarded with ads. People will be bullied into to voting 'yes'. If I thought it was in our country's best interests, I'd sign up to it in a heartbeat - but it is not."
Mr Dutton then ripped into division, uncertainty, and permanency. He also claimed "We won't get a better outcome for those young kids in Alice Springs."
But Mr Albanese said most people will soon start to focus on what the referendum will ask and he has urged voters to get informed.
"This isn't something that's come up as a new idea. This is something that developed over years," he said.
"The Howard government promised recognition and part of the message I will give is 'if not now, when? When are we going to get this done?' Because this is just about respect, but it's also about who we are."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.