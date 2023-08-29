Out of the Shadows is an exhibition of digital drawings, crochet sculptures and video works. The works reflect Megan Munro's life as a queer, disabled artist and sometime performer. The juxtaposition between being in the spotlight and being at home living quietly is explored in the artist's work. The exhibition itself will be as accessible as possible for viewers as this is integral to the artist's work.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.