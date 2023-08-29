The Canberra Times
Home/News/Photos
Photos

The Canberra Times social pics: Out of the Shadows exhibition

August 30 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Out of the Shadows is an exhibition of digital drawings, crochet sculptures and video works. The works reflect Megan Munro's life as a queer, disabled artist and sometime performer. The juxtaposition between being in the spotlight and being at home living quietly is explored in the artist's work. The exhibition itself will be as accessible as possible for viewers as this is integral to the artist's work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.