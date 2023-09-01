The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tim the Yowie Man: South Coast's best? Check out Murunna Point

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We've all got our favourite places. You know those places your mind goes when you want to block out moments like when you hear the dentist's drill whirr into action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.