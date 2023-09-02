The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French: All hail the drought-hardy hybrids

Jackie French
By Jackie French
September 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bougainvillea give more reliable colour for longer than any climber I know. Picture Shutterstock
Bougainvillea give more reliable colour for longer than any climber I know. Picture Shutterstock

When I was a kid, you didn't ask for a variety of spud at the corner store, just "potatoes". "Spinach" was silverbeet, lettuce was "Iceberg" and watermelons were "watermelons", long and oval. These days we live in plant choice paradise, with hybrids bred to be tough, spectacular and not needing two hours of sweat work a day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.