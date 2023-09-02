Most new varieties don't stay on the market for long. Grab them while you can. I planted plum/apricot crosses called "plumcots" about 30 years ago. They are hard to find now, possibly because the trees gave inconsistent fruit, some more plum-like than apricot. But they were all good, and far more fruit fly resistant than apricots. Peachcots seem to have vanished too. But the cherry/plum cross I planted last year is in full white bloom and as tall as I am. I can't wait to see what it looks and tastes like - if I can grab some before the birds do.