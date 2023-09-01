This new book by the author of The Water Will Come looks at extreme heat, a first-order threat that drives all other effects of the climate crisis. As the temperature rises, fault lines are revealed in our governments, politics, economy and values. The book is about the extreme ways in which our planet is already changing, the effects of heat on everything from our food to disease outbreaks, our houses and our jobs and what will happen to our lives and our communities when typical summer days go from 30°C to 43°C. Goodell uncovers how extreme heat is a force beyond anything we have reckoned with before.