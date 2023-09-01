Jeff Goodell. Black Inc. $37.99.
This new book by the author of The Water Will Come looks at extreme heat, a first-order threat that drives all other effects of the climate crisis. As the temperature rises, fault lines are revealed in our governments, politics, economy and values. The book is about the extreme ways in which our planet is already changing, the effects of heat on everything from our food to disease outbreaks, our houses and our jobs and what will happen to our lives and our communities when typical summer days go from 30°C to 43°C. Goodell uncovers how extreme heat is a force beyond anything we have reckoned with before.
Jesse Fink. Penguin Books. $34.99.
This is the untold story of an Australian-born intelligence officer accused by some espionage experts of being the traitor of the century: Charles Howard "Dick" Ellis. The longest-serving spy for the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Ellis helped set up the Office of Strategic Services (OSS - now the CIA) as well as the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS). But in the 1980s journalist Chapman Pincher and retired MI5 intelligence officer Peter "Spycatcher" Wright accused Ellis, by then dead, of having operated as a "triple agent" for Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. Fink attempts to find out the truth once and for all.
Bill "Swampy" Marsh. HarperCollins. $34.99.
In this, his 23rd book, writer and performer Marsh has gathered more stories from outback towns and pubs everywhere from the green fields of Tasmania to the vast red sands of the Simpson Desert, presenting the drama and delight of life in remote Australia. There are tales of all-night revelry, the pub that became a refuge during a bushfire, the 13-year-old sent from the city to work on a remote sheep station, the priest with a sideline in illegal poker games, a sighting of the elusive yowie, a murder or two, and a few ghosts thrown in for good measure. And, yes, the saddest story of all - the pub with no beer.
Bec Wilson. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
Written by the founder of the online platform Starts at 60, this book contains practical information, examples and questions covering the four big pillars of great modern retirement - financial security, health, happiness and fulfilment, and travel - and is aimed at the hundreds of thousands of people who plan to retire in the next five years. It covers such subjects as budgeting, saving, investing, superannuation, wills and estate planning, looking after yourself physically and mentally, travel, housing and care. There are personal accounts from retirees, giving real-life examples of how people have sorted things for themselves.
Garth Nix. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
Australian author Garth Nix's collection of eight stories of the Witch Knight and the Puppet Sorcerer - together with another story never before published - features the knight who is the only male child of an ancient society of witches and the practitioner of arcane arts. They are Agents of the Council of the Treaty for the Safety of the World, charged with the location and removal of listed extra-dimensional entities, more commonly known as gods. Together, they are relentless travellers in a treacherous world of magic, gunpowder, and adventure.
Lenny Bartulin. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
After decades-old human bones are discovered in the Tasmanian wilderness, Antonia Kovacs returns home with questions for her father, a retired police inspector in Queenstown. Meanwhile, Tom Pilar receives news of an inheritance from a man he barely remembers. Set amidst the harsh terrain of the timber and ore industries of the west coast, this is a story about the past and its quiet but tenacious grip on the present. It reveals the tragic connections between the disparate lives of post-war migrants and local workers, and the fallibility of memory, the illusion of truths and the repercussions on real lives.
Jessica Seaborn. Penguin. $32.99.
In this Australian "anti-romcom", Prue's friends are posting online about their relationships, travel plans and newborn babies. Prue, however, has been dumped by her fiancé, she's dropped out of uni, and her job counselling lonely people makes her feel more alone. With the help of her best friend, Delia, Prue sets three goals to turn her life around before her 30th birthday: ditch the job, move out of her brother's house, and find love. But when Delia's perfect marriage begins to crack, and a secret threatens their friendship, Prue realises there's a difference between seeming to have a perfect life and finding your own perfect-ish life.
Sophie Green. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Green (author of The Shelly Bay Ladies Swimming Circle and The Bellbird River Country Choir) is back with a story of female friendship set in 1987 in Noosa Heads. Newly divorced Cynthia has returned to her home town from Los Angeles to reconnect with her pregnant 19-year-old daughter. Cynthia's former best friend, Lorraine, has been stuck mowing lawns as part of a business she shares with her husband. When Cynthia convinces Lorraine to join the local Sunshine Gardening Society, they meet young widow Elizabeth, and rootless, heartbroken Kathy. The four women soon discover the society is much more than an opportunity to chat about flowers.
