It's hard not to cry when you watch the ABC's Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds.
Many progressive aged care providers are experimenting with the same sort of approach: our organisation is supporting the young and the less young to spend time together, with an intergenerational nature play program which is seeing wonderful initial outcomes. This experience, too, moves us to tears.
Why is it so emotional? Intergenerational communities should be the most normal thing in the world, but if they were, we probably wouldn't cry so much when we saw or participated in one.
Something is missing.
Aged care policymakers must also find it hard not to cry when looking at the challenge in front of them, and in front of the nation. Policies and programs need to price services to meet the needs of all (including the most vulnerable), incentivise innovation, and enable financial sustainability. At the same time, workforce wage increases must be factored in, and quality levels need to be maintained.
The demographics are overwhelming, with the number of people aged over 85 to triple in the next 40 years. On the ground, this looks like a big, accelerating gap between demand and supply.
Something is missing.
It's impossible to make a circle out of a square, and the Aged Care Minister, Anika Wells understands this challenge. She recently argued our future aged care system must be equitable and sustainable and high quality.
But the government can't give us everything. It can promote equity and quality, but at a massive and escalating cost. It can drive sustainability and quality by getting individuals to pay more, but good luck making that equitable. Or it might achieve a form of equity within a tolerable funding envelope, but only by compromising quality.
Something is missing, and I would argue that something is community. Rich, interdependent, fabulous, messy local community.
Somehow, in creating vast bureaucratic "solutions" to our problems, we have neglected the fact that humans are, by nature, social and relational.
Cultural, generational and technological changes have led to a decline in social capital, the informal, organic and usually local networks that used to exist in clubs, churches and voluntary organisations.
This leads governments to lean ever harder on markets and institutions to fill those gaps, reinforcing the very loss of locally driven communitarianism - and it is unsustainable.
The result is visible in just about any measure of wellbeing you choose, but here's just one statistic: 40 per cent of aged care residents never get visitors.
I think a community-driven approach to aged care could lead to better outcomes for older people, more meaningful and rewarding care work, thriving local communities - and, ultimately, a resolution of the tears-inducing public policy challenge: equity, quality and sustainability.
Our organisation is taking practical steps to re-integrate local communities into our services, and it goes beyond intergenerational group activities. The first step has been to decentralise into local teams which are empowered to build relationships amongst themselves, with customers and with the community. Alongside paid employees, we are adapting to the changing volunteer demographic - less formal, more ad hoc, more like an "active neighbour" than an unpaid worker.
READ MORE:
Technology has a big role to play here; the digital tools are more accessible and affordable than ever.
They put power in the hands of people, unlock previously-hidden resources and reinforce useful connections.
And we are unpicking silos to build partnerships. Luckily, there are enough problems (and opportunities) to go around. More than that, community is the opposite of a finite resource - from our experience, the more community is used, the more it becomes available.
"Community" is not a magic bullet. Sometimes, people are desperate, ignorant, or angry; communities may need encouragement or help to deal with that. And local communities often need to bring in resources, skills and infrastructure that they don't have.
But the key here is to start with the communities themselves. To nurture, galvanise and (where necessary) authorise people living locally.
Governments, think tanks and providers - including aged care providers - are full of caring and skilled people doing their best to make a positive difference in the world. But we have to get out of our institutional mindset.
We need to remember that we are neighbours, friends and citizens before we are anything.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.