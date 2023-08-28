The Canberra Times
Canberra's action on wood heating will deliver a healthier future for all

By Letters to the Editor
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
Burning firewood for heating poses a significant health risk to millions of Australians. Picture by David Ellery
All Canberrans can look to a better future now that the government has taken the sensible option of phasing out both wood and gas heaters.

