The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Would That Be Funny? Lorin Clarke on growing up with her dad, John Clarke

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
September 2 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Lorin Clarke. Picture by Darren James
Author Lorin Clarke. Picture by Darren James
  • Would That Be Funny? Growing up with John Clarke. Text, $35

When the news broke that John Clarke had died in April 2017, the whole country stopped for a moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.