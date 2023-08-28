The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Jasmine Stefanovic launches 'When Someone You Love is Sick' book

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Queanbeyan teacher Meg Rees was unable to find suitable resources to gently explain to her students why one of their classmates was sick and losing her hair with cancer treatment, she decided to write her own children's book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.