A renovation project that turned a 1960s Canberra duplex into a sustainable home with a 7.2-star energy rating has been recognised on the national stage.
The home won the renovation/addition category in the 2023 Australian GreenSmart Awards by the Housing Industry Association.
It was one of two winning projects by Canberra firms Light House Architecture and Science and 360 Building Solutions.
The duo also took out the sustainable home category with a new-build home in Evatt that boasts a 7.9-star energy efficiency rating.
Light House Architecture and Science owner Jenny Edwards said the national awards helped to showcase what was possible in sustainable building.
She said many existing homes in Canberra had the potential to be transformed into "functional, comfortable, energy efficient homes".
"For too long our industry has sent this strong message that [older homes] are a lost cause and you should just knock it down and start again," she said.
"We've tried really hard over the last decade to change that messaging and awards like this really help with that."
With a previous energy rating of just 3.5 stars, the 1960s Curtin duplex was a classic example of homes in that era: "cold in winter and hot in summer", Ms Edwards said.
But the Light House team knew the home had good bones.
"We could see the strong potential and also we're not scared by a smaller footprint," she said.
"The way we design is very much about not just energy efficiency, but space efficiency and they really go hand-in-hand if you're talking about sustainability."
A clever reconfiguration of the existing house and a small extension at the rear gave the owners an extra bathroom, study and living space.
"It feels like a completely different home," Ms Edwards said.
"We also love the fact that we're actually preserving some of Canberra's iconic architecture."
The other project recognised in the annual GreenSmart Awards was a 7.9-star energy-efficient house in Evatt.
The judges said the home cleverly adapted to an awkwardly oriented and sloping block.
Ms Edwards said the client agreed the existing house was poorly oriented, so the best option was to start again.
The new house itself only spans 150 square metres but features three bedrooms, two living areas and two bathrooms.
Ms Edwards said it was worth noting energy efficiency ratings are climate-specific. Canberra homes rate lower than those in other cities because they require more energy to maintain temperatures.
Therefore the Evatt house would achieve an 8.8-star energy rating when assessed in Sydney.
Dean Struys, managing director at 360 Building Solutions, said the team was proud to have been recognised on a national level.
He said the awards were a great way to "encourage builders to be building better and more sustainably".
HIA managing director Graham Wolfe said the awards recognised association members who showcase high quality environmental design and sustainable building practices.
"Our members demonstrate that comfort, security, innovation and value for money can co-exist in a sustainable built environment," he said.
