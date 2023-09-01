The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Benjamin Rue's rape of unconscious woman captured on CCTV

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:30pm
Benjamin Rue leaves court on Friday. Picture by Tim Piccione
A man has been captured on CCTV raping and indecently assaulting an unconscious woman while her children were asleep in the next room.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

