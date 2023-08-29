Haunted Mansion (PG, 123 minutes): Inspired by the Disney theme park attraction, this film tells the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.
The Equalizer 3 (CTC, 110 minutes): Retired government assassin Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) now lives in Southern Italy where he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.
Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story (M, 110 minutes): This feature documentary follows the wild ride of Michael Gudinski over five decades as he forged his own maverick path consumed by his ambition and enduring passion for Australian music. At age 19 he launched Mushroom Records and went on to sign and nurture iconic artists including Skyhooks, Split Enz, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Hunters & Collectors, Kylie Minogue, Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi. Going on the road, he promoted legendary international acts such as Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen and Sting. The film features personal accounts from Gudinski, interviews with the some of the world's most influential artists, rare archival footage and an electrifying soundtrack.
Past Lives (M, 106 minutes): From debut feature writer/director Celine Song, this film follows Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, who are separated after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea to Canada. Despite some communication via Facebook and Skype, their lives remain separate. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.
