Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story (M, 110 minutes): This feature documentary follows the wild ride of Michael Gudinski over five decades as he forged his own maverick path consumed by his ambition and enduring passion for Australian music. At age 19 he launched Mushroom Records and went on to sign and nurture iconic artists including Skyhooks, Split Enz, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Hunters & Collectors, Kylie Minogue, Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi. Going on the road, he promoted legendary international acts such as Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen and Sting. The film features personal accounts from Gudinski, interviews with the some of the world's most influential artists, rare archival footage and an electrifying soundtrack.