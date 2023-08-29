The Canberra Times
New films: Haunted Mansion, Ego, The Equalizer 3 and Past Lives

Updated August 29 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:58pm
A scene from Haunted Mansion. Picture Disney
Haunted Mansion (PG, 123 minutes): Inspired by the Disney theme park attraction, this film tells the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

