The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 30, 1986

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 30 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 30, 1986.
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 30, 1986.

It was never an easy ride for Ray Wilson, but he saw more than most in his long and colourful life. On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times shared the story of Mr Wilson and his life riding brumbies and delivering post.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.