Times Past: August 30, 1986

It was never an easy ride for Ray Wilson, but he saw more than most in his long and colourful life. On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times shared the story of Mr Wilson and his life riding brumbies and delivering post.
Ray Wilson was a farm boy who was good at maths and spelling. During a test with three other students he "wiped the floor with them". After that he became a messenger at the Gunning Post Office. So began a life of public service. Mr Wilson and his wife Eileen, who were living in Ainslie, were celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary and they would be celebrating Ray's 90th birthday in September.
At the age of 14, Ray was a messenger for the post office but was also a budding horse breaker. He often rode the horses he was training, on deliveries. "I'd only ride them about twice and would stick the bag on," he said. "I've had them buck until everything fell out and I'd have to sit on my tail and sort them all up."
After Gunning, a few months as postmaster at Gundaroo, he became a relieving postmaster in Central Queensland filling in during vacancies and holidays.
"They had packhorse mail services up there," he said. "I was going through the mountains, and a mob of brumbies came tearing down and took my packhorse with them - and down, like the Man from Snowy River. Well, I was riding a magnificent horse and I took off down after them. I got up among the brumbies and grabbed it by the head and brought it back. I rode 200 miles that week."
Horses were central to postal services and Ray worked up to driving a coach pulled by four horses. He was asked to go to Melbourne and "work out a time evaluation system".
When talking about the "fat cats" he was working for, Ray said, "They all died before they were 65 ... Well here I am, 90. I said, 'I'm not in that'.
