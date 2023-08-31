Asteroid City (M, 105 minutes) Four stars: Writer-director Wes Anderson's latest quirky, star-studded comedy is a treat for those attuned to the filmmaker's idiosyncratic style. Jane Freebury
Barbie (M, 114 minutes): Sometimes heavy-handed but good-looking and fun comedy with excellent performances by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. Jess Layt
BlackBerry (M, 119 minutes): Three stars: Interesting but occasionally cartoonish account of the rise and fall of the BlackBerry, a once-popular smartphone invented in Canada. Jane Freebury
Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter (MA15+. 101 minutes) Three stars: This charming addition to the Dracula canon takes place aboard the ship that is transporting the vampire to England and has plenty of jump scares. Cris Kennedy
Godland (M, 143 minutes): Danish writer-director Hlynur Palmason's new film is a slow, meditative account of a Lutheran priest who sets out to establish a parish in Iceland, learning about its people along the way. CK
Gran Turismo (M, 135 minutes) Three stars: Although enjoyable and based on a true story, this formulaic film feels like a big ad for the game and for Nissan. JL
Meg 2: The Trench (M, 116 minutes) Two stars: The campiness and enjoyability really ramp up in the third act of this shark sequel. CK
Oppenheimer (MA15+, 180 minutes) Five stars: Christopher Nolan's carefully considered and masterfully constructed biopic of the man behind the atomic bomb is unmissable cinema. CK
Sound of Freedom (M, 131 minutes) Three stars: Based on the true story of a US federal agent who quits his job to rescue a young girl who's been trafficked for sexual abuse and saves many others too. The subject matter is handled delicately but gets its points across. Ron Cerabona
Strays (MA15+): Two stars: This foul-mouthed gross-out comedy about a dog who has to learn to survive when his nasty owner abandons him in a big city has some amusing moments but is definitely not one for the kids. The voice cast includes Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. RC
Talk To Me (MA15+, 94 minutes) Four stars: This sometimes gross and graphic Australian ghost story, a confident debut from brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, has well-acted characters who feel real, tense atmosphere and plenty of scares. JL
