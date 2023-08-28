It should not go unremarked that on the same day a Roy Morgan report showed more Australians are now at risk of defaulting on their home loans than during the GFC, the Prime Minister's reluctance to talk about the cost of living was palpable.
Mr Albanese, who was in Western Australia on Monday for a visit to Karratha, a cabinet meeting, and to talk up the success of Labor's TAFE changes, spent five times longer talking about an interviewer's wardrobe choices than about what could be done to assist the battlers.
That was despite being asked directly about the disconnect between supermarkets recording massive profits while "you've got people deciding between things like paying rent, buying groceries or fuelling their car".
The PM's response, after a brief acknowledgement that "well, people are doing it tough", was the well-worn mantra of fighting inflation, subsidising child care, reducing the cost of prescription meds and banking the $19 billion windfall surplus.
That last point would have struck a jarring note with listeners wondering how they could pay their electricity bill, service the mortgage, run a car and keep food on the table on real incomes depreciating by the day.
It isn't that the government doesn't have the wherewithal to do more to provide direct assistance to those on struggle street; it's just choosing not to.
Mr Albanese appears content to let Australia's poorest and most vulnerable continue to do the heavy lifting in "slaying the inflation dragon". Is that really what this country has come to?
Mr Albanese, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and the rest of the team might soon be forced to sit up and listen to what a much more influential demographic has to say.
The message from Roy Morgan is that middle Australia is starting to hurt as a result of inflation, rising mortgage repayments and rents. This is an issue the Greens were quick to identify some time ago and are now capitalising on.
It found 1.5 million, or 29 per cent, of borrowers were at risk of mortgage stress in July, more than during the GFC.
What is most alarming is the significant jump in calls to the National Debt Helpline over the last 12 months. This is up by 30 per cent nationally. In Victoria it is up 44 per cent. Even in the ACT, it is up 41 per cent; well above the national average.
The bad news is the situation seems likely to get worse before it gets better. While borrowers were spared a rate hike last month and there have been some positive moves on the inflation front, whether or not the RBA will keep rates on hold next week is anybody's guess.
The Australian economy does not exist in isolation. There is strong correlation between interest rates in Australia and the US and the value of the Australian dollar.
In a speech that attracted international attention at Jackson Hole last week, the chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome H Powell made it plain US rates, already higher than Australia's, could be raised again.
He said the bank would stick with the inflation fight "until the job is done" and "we are prepared to raise rates higher if appropriate".
If this were to happen the Australian dollar, already weak as a result of the disparity, could fall to or below the 60-cent US mark for the first time since 2002. The RBA would be under strong pressure to increase rates because of the impact a weak dollar has on inflation.
While the Albanese government has benefited from some significant distractions, including the soccer and, to a lesser extent, the Voice, it needs to heed Bill Clinton's pithy election slogan: "It's the economy, stupid."
