Anthony Albanese's cost-of-living silence is disappointing

By Letters to the Editor
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
The Prime Minister seems reluctant to talk about cost-of-living pressures in a meaningful way. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
It should not go unremarked that on the same day a Roy Morgan report showed more Australians are now at risk of defaulting on their home loans than during the GFC, the Prime Minister's reluctance to talk about the cost of living was palpable.

