Four things to look for to elevate your cinematic experience

Consider a Samsung sound bar to create an immersive cinematic experience in your home. Picture Samsung

This is branded content for Samsung.

When it comes to creating an immersive cinematic experience in your home, sound quality can make all the difference.



In fact, two fifths of Australians believe sound quality is what separates a 'good' TV from an 'amazing' one [1].

As the popularity of big screens grows in Australia with 85-inch TVs becoming the fastest growing segment in 2023 [2], the selection of speaker and smart home accessories is vast.

While Samsung's TV lineup offers mind-blowing sound through built-in speakers, smart connectivity and a stunning design, the option to pair with a Samsung Q-Series or S-Series Soundbar, can enhance the overall experience as Samsung's sound innovation provides immersive audio experiences that can offer immersive cinematic viewing right from the comfort of your own home.

For those of you mulling over a potential purchase, here are four factors that make Samsung soundbars stand out.

One: Big performance

Ever get distracted by conversations going on around you while you're trying to watch your favourite show?



With Samsung's Active Voice Amplifier feature, the Q800C, Q930C or Q990C soundbar can detect noise levels in a room to amplify the program dialogue when needed so that activity around you doesn't detract from the experience [3].

Plus with SpaceFit Sound Pro, you can enjoy tailored sound optimised to your viewing area's size and shape by its ability to analyse room reverberations from your soundbar and subwoofer [4].

A Samsung soundbar uses SpaceFit Sound Pro to analyse room reverberations to tailor sound optimised to your viewing area's size and shape. Picture Samsung

Two: Cinematic immersion

If you're someone who revels in a Friday evening movie night after a long week at work, you can put your wallet away and look no further than your current home setup.

With the new iteration of Q-Symphony, compatible TV speakers paired with Q-Series Soundbars operate as one for combined, optimised audio setup that delivers masterfully orchestrated sound offering true cinematic sound quality. [5]

And if you're seeking a truly immersive experience, Dolby Atmos Rear Speakers create captivating surround sound, analysing audio and providing an optimised listening experience that places you at the heart of the action to make it feel like you're sitting front-and-centre at the cinema. [6]

Three: Personalisation

If you're looking to simplify your user experience, you'll be happy to know that it's possible to use one remote control for both your Samsung soundbar and TV, including sound and equaliser settings [7].

Prefer voice command control?



Samsung soundbars work with Google Assistant and Chromecast, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and more [8].

Boasting a slim, sleek, minimalistic design, the S800B Ultra Slim Soundbar can complement virtually any living space, blending into the décor regardless of whether it's mounted or placed on a TV stand.



Whilst the S800B Ultra Slim Soundbar may keep a low profile in your home, the subwoofer doesn't skimp on sound, providing powerful and deep bass via Samsung's passive radiator technology that maximises the speaker output through its own movement energy.

The Ultra Slim Soundbar can complement virtually any living space, blending into the décor regardless of whether it's mounted or placed on a TV stand. Picture Samsung

Four: Connectivity

With Samsung's SmartThings app, you can control your entertainment setup from anywhere in the house via the palm of your hand [9].



Power on or off, adjust the volume, tweak the sound mode, and connect to other Bluetooth-enabled devices - the options are endless.

The Samsung soundbars can even function as standalone speakers - in the backyard, at a campsite, in a venue hall.



Simply tap to send music from your compatible smartphone to your soundbar - it doesn't get much easier than that [10].



With recognitions like the Global number one Soundbar brand for nine years running [11] and awards like Canstar Blue's Most Satisfied Customers Award in Home Theatre Systems 2021 and 2022 [12], Samsung's market leadership is undeniable, so why shop anywhere else?