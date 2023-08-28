The agency in charge of regulating the National Disability Insurance Scheme says it has put in "an enormous amount" of effort to improve workplace culture, including slashing its use of contractors down to 11 per cent.
The NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission received an improvement notice from workplace safety watchdog Comcare in April, urging it to address unsafe workloads and demands on staff, The Canberra Times revealed in May.
On Wednesday, Commissioner Tracy Mackey told an inquiry into the capability and culture of the National Disability Insurance Agency that her organisation has "done an enormous amount of work" over the past 18 months to make changes and develop "a really strong focus on our people".
Ms Mackey said the agency had already been working on improving culture as well as "all aspects around safety and engagement of staff" when it received the notice.
Among the changes implemented is a reduction in the number of contractors within the organisation, which Ms Mackey said stood at around 40 percent when she joined the agency in 2022 but has been cut down to around 11 percent.
She said the $142.6 million funding boost in the May budget will allow the agency to even further reduce its use of contractors.
Ms Mackey said the agency has also invested in leadership and developed strategic and workplace plans.
"In terms of the demand pressures that we saw our staff under, we worked really hard to do a business case for government to be really clear about what is the work that we're doing, what is the value of that work, and what does it take to do that work," she said.
"That business case informed the budget uplift ... which will see us grow by hundreds of additional staff.
"So that will go a long way to what was indicated in the Comcare notice ... in relation to the demand on the workforce."
The commission initially contested the Comcare notice, claiming that it did not reflect changes put in place to address workloads and budgetary constraints.
Comcare conducted a review but decided to uphold the notice.
It was only in late May, after Comcare finished the review, that the agency informed staff about the notice.
After being asked if staff were instructed against speaking with the media following coverage of the matter, Ms Mackey told the inquiry that she was "disappointed" that some raised the issue with a journalist rather than through internal channels.
The agency received funding in the May budget to assist its work, which includes responding to complaints made by NDIS participants about abuse and exploitation.
Complaints Commissioner Sian Latham said the agency has started accepting a wider scope of complaints, which has seen them increase by 44 percent over the past financial year.
Ms Latham said that was "a good thing".
"People know that we're around and they're trusting us to try and help solve a problem," she said.
