When I was in grade 10 in Brisbane, Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party held 11 seats in the Queensland Parliament.
Wik and Mabo had happened and land rights were in the news. The Bringing Them Home report into the Stolen Generations had been handed down by the Human Rights Commission. Oasis, U2 and the Spice Girls were on the radio, we got a dial-up modem and Mum had a Nokia.
Mortgage-holders had been white-knuckling through the darkness of recession, clipping coupons and watching for specials. Dusty drought-ravaged farmers ached through years in the red. Taxis were driven by retrenched middle-aged middle managers.
These were the late '90s. People were hurting. The cost of living had been high, interest rates had crippled a generation, but no one felt the pain of the nation more than its first people.
At the time, Aboriginal men were dying at 56.6, nearly 10 years earlier than their non-Indigenous counterparts. Aboriginal women could expect to live to 63.1 when non-Indigenous women were entering their eighties. Indigenous kids were more likely to go to jail than to university.
The ugly right rises when its swayable heartland hurts the most. Racism swells when people feel they have been failed by the leaders who were supposed to serve and protect them, and this is where democracy is problematic: the pain experienced by all Australians should unite us in a resolve to work towards a better future, but too often it is exploited by the simplistic, divisive game played by radicals posing as conservative politicians.
A decade later I found myself on the travelling party of the Kevin 07 election campaign. As election day drew nearer, the transition to government group began looking at immediate priorities once the government had been sworn in.
At the top of the agenda was the ratification of the Kyoto Protocol, repealing WorkChoices and delivering an apology to members of the Stolen Generations. Ten years after the Bringing Them Home report, this was well overdue.
And yet, there was resistance to the idea from unexpected places, usually in the form of a floodgates argument.
The thought that to acknowledge wrongdoing and extend an apology was an admission that would invite compensation claims. People were fearful, even some within our ranks were concerned.
But there was a solid determination to deliver the apology that took place that February morning in 2008. I was fortunate enough to witness it from the speaker's gallery.
To one side of me, the benches quivered with the sobs of elders. Opposition leader Brendan Nelson stood in lockstep with the government as members of the Stolen Generations received our sorrow with grace and generosity in the spirit of reconciliation.
That national shame haunts us still. We fear our past, which in turn limits our future.
In 2023, Australia faces a new inflexion point with our shared history. Friends who oppose the Voice to Parliament tell me "we've already said sorry". It's a common retort.
But this referendum is not the apology to members of the Stolen Generations. This referendum is the response to an eloquent, very modest request set out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, as beautiful a piece of writing as you'll find in Australian public discourse.
First, acknowledge we were here before all others. Second, let us be heard on the issues that impact our people. The first is a simple question of fact. The second is more contentious because when people are hurting from the cost of living, it can feel unfair to allow one voice to be elevated above others.
But that voice requires elevation, it requires amplification, because it has been systematically silenced for over 200 years. And for what?
Here we are today in 2023 and we are still trying to close the gap. Young Indigenous Australians are still more likely to get a record than a degree. When will we learn that policy, however well- intended, is failing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and what are we going to do about it?
My youngest will be 14 in 2030. I want to be able to tell him that the grown-ups of today knew what to do. That we knew First Nations people deserve respect and recognition and to have a say in their own future. I hope he will roll his eyes at me when I tell him that some people feared the consequences of a "yes" vote.
I want us to get the job done this October and deliver recognition, listening and a voice to our First Nations brothers and sisters this year.
