Former Freedom of Information boss Leo Hardiman has blasted poor culture at the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and claimed this was "entirely a product" of the leadership of Information Commissioner Angelene Falk.
Mr Hardiman, who was Australia's first FOI boss in seven years, quit the position in March, citing a lack of power to reform the backlogged system he was hired to fix.
On Tuesday, Mr Hardiman gave his detailed account of staffing, resourcing and cultural issues at the agency which houses the federal government's FOI office, appearing before a Senate committee into Commonwealth FOI laws.
The former FOI boss said he quit because the powers to change deep problems at the agency were not conferred on him, but on Ms Falk, who he claimed wanted to be "a super Privacy Commissioner".
Ms Falk and Acting FOI Commissioner Toni Pirani are due to appear before the Senate committee later on Tuesday afternoon.
In an opening statement to senators, Mr Hardiman described "serious staff and resourcing issues, a significant lack of appropriate focus on the main functions in performance of the FOI functions, particularly the Information Commissioner review function."
He painted a grim picture of the FOI branch , including cultural issues such as a lack of sufficient engagement with FOI technical issues, unproductive relationships with regulated agencies and a diversion of staff away from core FOI work.
"... An associated feeling of complete overwhelm amongst the more senior staff members of the OAIC's FOI branch, a shifting of responsibility for failures to the staff of the FOI branch, together with a culture of the OAIC's FOI functions being of secondary importance to its privacy functions," Mr Hardiman continued.
"Cycles of panic at the most senior level, particularly around Senate estimates appearances at critical stages of the [Rex] Patrick unreasonable delay litigation.
"A lack of commitment to the three commissioner model established by the Australian Information Commissioner Act and a practice at the most senior level of developing narratives designed to present the OAIC's performance of the FOI functions in the best possible light while distracting from engagement with important issues affecting their performance.
Mr Hardiman gave examples of "two consistently articulated narratives," around work outputs and resourcing which were "of particular concern" to him.
The former FOI boss told senators he had sought to engage with the issues closely in his time at the OAIC, and was able to create a more focused and stable working environment.
But Mr Hardiman claimed Ms Falk had stood in the way of change.
"The broader culture of the OAIC, including cultural bent away from FOI functions was entirely a product of the [Information Commissioner's] leadership.
"Try as I may I simply could not change that culture and it's impact on the performance on the FOI functions."
But Mr Hardiman said he had not been able to change resourcing and cultural issues, and claimed that the Information Commissioner Angelene Falk had not prioritised resourcing transparency functions."
He claimed Ms Falk was not supportive of the "three commissioner model" the agency had, nor effective resourcing for the FOI branch.
"In relation to the issue of resource allocation, it became increasingly apparent to me that the [Information Commissioner], following a communication with the former government had decided that she would never in any substantial sense allocate additional OAIC resources to the performance of the FOI functions."
"Rather only appropriated funds which had been formally earmarked by the government of the day for FOI purposes would be allocated to the performance of the FOI functions."
"In relation to cultural issues, I could not change the fact that the [Information Commissioner] was not committed to the three commissioner model, rather the [Information Commissioner] was committed to a model under which she would remain, in effect, a super privacy commissioner with a subordinate rather than equally independent co-commisisoner for FOI.
"The IC had expressly said to me following the 2022 federal election that she was concerned about the possibility of and did not want the appointment of a separate privacy commissioner.
"It was also made abundantly clear to me that the [Information Commissioner] was only desirous of an appointed FOI Commissioner if the [Information Commissioner] could control that commissioner particularly insofar as they might say or do anything that called into question prior stewardship of the role."
