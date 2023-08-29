The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We sincerely apologise,' Services Australia still to contact 12,000 customers over child support system error

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Services Australia has revealed it is still in the process of contacting 12,000 former Centrelink customers over potentially incorrect child support assessments found through a single parent's complaint in 2018 to the Commonwealth Ombudsman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.