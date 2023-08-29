Services Australia has revealed it is still in the process of contacting 12,000 former Centrelink customers over potentially incorrect child support assessments found through a single parent's complaint in 2018 to the Commonwealth Ombudsman.
The agency has apologised to impacted customers, but in a four-page Making Things Right statement on Monday, the ombudsman Iain Anderson outlined how a problem with the child support IT systems had resulted in errors in at least 47,488 assessments and how Services Australia proposed not contacting all of the affected parents.
The ombudsman advises the systems issue, affecting customers between 2011 and 2018, was rectified in June 2020 and no longer affects child support assessments.
But, in a public sector still grappling with the aftermath of the damning final report from the Robodebt Royal Commission, he said the "unfair" case had key lessons for all public agencies.
In 2019, a year after a single complaint triggered an investigation and found wider IT errors, Services Australia moved to re-assess and remediate all affected cases, but in July 2021, it changed its position and sought to only remediate only cases which were either active or finalised with arrears.
This left 15,803 so-called "remaining cases," which the Ombudsman said were left without action, while the 31,685 so-called "error correction cases", those that had been contacted, had got a "fair and transparent" process.
"We weren't sure this was fair," Mr Anderson said.
"We were concerned that customers in the remaining cases group would be unaware that they may have been affected, potentially significantly, and may have rights to seek review."
The ombudsman's office conducted an investigation and found "unfairness." It also found a lack of contemporaneous records, while the reasons offered to the ombudsman were "not matters that had been considered by the actual decision-maker."
"We also noted that the systems error had the practical effect of causing financial disadvantage to one party due to no fault of either party," the Ombudsman's statement read.
But if a customer were to contact Services Australia to question the assessment, it would then review the assessment, while other customers were not aware of any error.
"This approach created an unfairness between those customers who contacted Services Australia and those who didn't," the Ombudsman said.
As a result of the Ombudsman's intervention, Services Australia changed its approach to remediation and developed a more customer-centric service recovery plan.
The Canberra Times sought a response from the agency.
In a statement, Services Australia's general manager Hank Jongen said the agency is contacting 12,000 former customers whose child support payment rate may have been incorrectly calculated.
"We sincerely apologise to impacted customers. Their payment records are being carefully reviewed and we have been working with the Commonwealth Ombudsman to ensure a fair and transparent process," the statement reads.
"We corrected payment records for 21,000 current customers last year. We're now contacting former customers to give them the opportunity to have their assessments corrected.
"We will write to impacted customers to advise of the potential error and invite them to contact us if they would like to have their assessment corrected. The decision to correct or not correct payment rates will be based on customer preference and circumstances."
Services Australia said it valued the advice and recommendations from the Ombudsman's office.
"Our initial decision to not correct assessments for 12,000 customers whose cases had already ended considered the overall value and risk for these former customers, as well as the complexity of this correction," the statement read.
"Since then we have undertaken a more in-depth review of customer data and have found a way that makes people aware of the issue and provides them with a choice about engaging with us."
