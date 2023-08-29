The Canberra Times
Shane Drumgold SC to launch legal action over Sofronoff board of inquiry report

Updated August 29 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:45am
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, left, Walter Sofronoff KC, and Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz, supplied
The outgoing ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, has commenced legal proceedings about the contents of a board of inquiry report which made serious findings against him, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

