The outgoing ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, has commenced legal proceedings about the contents of a board of inquiry report which made serious findings against him, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.
Mr Barr said those proceedings were yet to be served on the territory.
"Accordingly, it is not appropriate for me to make further comment in relation to the findings of and processes associated with the report and its release," Mr Barr said.
Meanwhile, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has said the Sofronoff board of inquiry report contained a "significant factual inaccuracy" about the nature of a criminal case as a result of misquoting reporting in The Australian.
The board of inquiry examined the handling of the Parliament House rape trial, in which political staffer Bruce Lehrmann maintained his innocence after being accused of rape by former colleague Brittany Higgins.
The inquiry found Mr Drumgold had, among other things, lied to Chief Justice Lucy McCallum and dishonestly tried to withhold crucial documents from Mr Lehrmann's lawyers.
A matter is listed for hearing in the ACT Supreme Court on September 14.
While Mr Drumgold has acknowledged his conduct was "less than perfect", he has denied acting in an underhanded or dishonest manner during the aborted case.
Mr Drumgold disputed the findings of the report but conceded he made some mistakes in his handling of Mr Lehrmann's prosecution.
The ACT government formally tabled Mr Sofronoff's board of inquiry report in the Assembly on Tuesday, almost a month since it was sensationally leaked to The Australian.
Mr Sofronoff confirmed to the government he had given a copy of the report to The Australian before handing it to Chief Minister Andrew Barr, on condition that it would not be published until the government formally released the report.
Mr Sofronoff told the ACT government he had learned, over years of experience, to identify which journalists were ethical and which ones would not "take the serious step of betraying his trust", Mr Barr said earlier this month.
Mr Barr has said Mr Sofronoff's actions in releasing his own report were a "breach of faith" and the government was considering its options, including whether Mr Sofronoff could face the ACT Integrity Commission or penalties under the Inquiries Act 1991.
The Canberra Times does not suggest Mr Sofronoff has breached the law.
